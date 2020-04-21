Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4,824.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,618,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,750,000 after buying an additional 112,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.58. 1,597,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.