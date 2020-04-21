Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,303,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,750,000 after buying an additional 112,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.58. 1,597,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

