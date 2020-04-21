Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.95. 6,509,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

