Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

VTI stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

