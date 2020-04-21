Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

VT stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.09. 1,943,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,661. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

