Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.76 and last traded at $93.68, 1,252,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,084,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

