Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) is Insight Folios Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the period. Vector Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.24% of Vector Group worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,522,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $10.15. 1,238,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,345. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VGR shares. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

