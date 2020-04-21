Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) is Real Estate Management Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Vereit comprises about 5.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,009,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vereit by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after buying an additional 5,523,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vereit by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,966,000 after buying an additional 4,563,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Vereit by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,402,000 after buying an additional 4,357,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 18,927,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,204,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

