Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the quarter. Visteon accounts for about 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.30% of Visteon worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,649. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

