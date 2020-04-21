Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Gap Down to $38.15

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.32, but opened at $38.15. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 1,629,426 shares changing hands.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

