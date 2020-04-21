Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 3rd Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,807 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial accounts for approximately 4.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Voya Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Voya Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.82. 1,029,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.