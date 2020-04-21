W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

GWW traded down $5.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.51. 299,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,352. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.84. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 81.7% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 34.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 9.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

