Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Gap Down to $1.01

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.01. Waitr shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 66,262 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRH. Craig Hallum raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

Get Waitr alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 151.98%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. FMR LLC increased its position in Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Waitr by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 475,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waitr by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 334,271 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waitr during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Waitr by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.