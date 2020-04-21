Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Down 5.7%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.66, approximately 4,676,641 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,483,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

WPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,138.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Laikin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.