WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 485 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.64. 2,240,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

