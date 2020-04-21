WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,410. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.76.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.