WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 2.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded down $6.08 on Monday, reaching $156.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

