WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 2.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $12.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,162. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

