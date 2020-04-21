WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $1,451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.40. 4,672,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

