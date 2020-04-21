WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 3.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $819,146,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,603,000 after acquiring an additional 407,008 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $17,496,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,612,000 after acquiring an additional 158,621 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Eaton stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.89. 2,178,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,286. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.