WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 5.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,140,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,261,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.