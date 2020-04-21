WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,051,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,661,398. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

