WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,575 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Owens Corning by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. 1,885,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,441. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

