WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 1.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 497,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,708. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

