WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,983 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,844,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.01. 33,436,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,704,666. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

