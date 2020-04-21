Webster Bank N. A. Buys 37,254 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3,896.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.93.

ICE traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

