Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,723,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 307,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

