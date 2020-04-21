Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. owned 0.06% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of IGM stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.11. 42,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,333. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4078 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from iShares North American Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

