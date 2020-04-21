Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

