Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. 2,822,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,243. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised Hologic to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.