Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 186,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,784.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 169,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. 21,373,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,195,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

