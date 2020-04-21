Webster Bank N. A. Sells 167 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.22.

NYSE VMC traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.00. 1,068,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

