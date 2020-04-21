Webster Bank N. A. Sells 322 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,050,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

