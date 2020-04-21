Webster Bank N. A. Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. 4,796,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

