Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.98. 10,546,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

