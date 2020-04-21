WEIR GRP PLC/S (WEGRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from WEIR GRP PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. 15,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,982. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.03.

WEGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

