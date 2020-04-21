Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,842,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,910,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

