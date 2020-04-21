Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Position Lifted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Westrock makes up approximately 3.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Westrock worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Westrock by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

WRK stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

