William Hewitt Robinson Sells 5,000 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 441,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. 231,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,773. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atreca by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 45,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atreca by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

