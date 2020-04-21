WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Sunday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share on Thursday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

