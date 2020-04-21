Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.02. 19,126,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,562,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 523,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.