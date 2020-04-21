Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,968,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

