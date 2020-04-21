Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,249,000 after purchasing an additional 369,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.79. 2,562,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $160.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.04.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

