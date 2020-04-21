Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $11,932,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,681,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,282,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

