Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 392.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 48,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.