Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.81.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $12,817,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,580,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.32. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

