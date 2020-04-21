Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.49. 7,033,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,040,647. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

