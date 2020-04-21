Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 1,430 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 45,393,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,817,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.