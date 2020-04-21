Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 722 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.