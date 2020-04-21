Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.25. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBNC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 128,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.35. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

